Capricor Therapeutics initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) with an Overweight rating and $35 price target Capricor is developing deramiocel to treat cardiomyopathy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says deramiocel is partnered globally with Nippon Shinyaku with Capricor retaining 30%-50% of potential blockbuster revenues, plus up to $1.5B in milestones.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CAPR:
- Capricor Therapeutics Announces Major Public Offering
- Capricor Therapeutics 4.41M Spot Secondary prices at $17.00 per share
- Closing Bell Movers: Alcoa up 6%, Steel Dynamics up 3% after Q3 results
- Capricor Therapeutics announces common stock offering, no amount given
- Tesla lower after ‘underwhelming’ robotaxi launch event: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.