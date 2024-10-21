News & Insights

Capricor Therapeutics initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

October 21, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) with an Overweight rating and $35 price target Capricor is developing deramiocel to treat cardiomyopathy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says deramiocel is partnered globally with Nippon Shinyaku with Capricor retaining 30%-50% of potential blockbuster revenues, plus up to $1.5B in milestones.

