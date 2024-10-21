Capricor Therapeutics initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) with an Overweight rating and $35 price target Capricor is developing deramiocel to treat cardiomyopathy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says deramiocel is partnered globally with Nippon Shinyaku with Capricor retaining 30%-50% of potential blockbuster revenues, plus up to $1.5B in milestones.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CAPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.