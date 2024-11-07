Capri not providing financial guidance due to transaction with Tapestry

As previously stated, given the proposed merger transaction with a wholly owned subsidiary of Tapestry (TPR) and the pending appeal of the District Court’s decision to grant the FTC’s motion for a preliminary injunction with regards to the transaction, Capri (CPRI) is not providing financial guidance or hosting a conference call.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CPRI:
- Capri Holdings reports Q2 adjusted EPS 65c, consensus 75c
- Is CPRI a Buy, Before Earnings?
- TD downgrades Tapestry to Hold on valuation, lack of upside
- Judge blocks Tapestry-Capri deal, Centene reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Capri Holdings falls -47.3%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.