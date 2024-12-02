News & Insights

Capri Holdings Restructures Leadership to Revitalize Growth

December 02, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Capri Holdings ( (CPRI) ) has issued an update.

Capri Holdings Limited is revamping its leadership team at Michael Kors, with John D. Idol stepping in as CEO and Philippa Newman promoted to Chief Product Officer. This strategic shift aims to rejuvenate the Michael Kors brand, focusing on streamlined design, merchandising, and production to boost growth. The reorganization also includes cost-cutting measures and the departure of Cedric Wilmotte, as the company works to enhance its market presence and engage both new and loyal consumers.

