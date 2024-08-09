Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss on Soft Demand

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI posted drab first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines declined year over year and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s disappointing results were largely due to a weakening global demand for luxury fashion goods. In response to the challenging conditions in the global retail market, Capri Holdings remains careful about operating expenses and inventory management. CPRI’s focus remains on executing strategic initiatives aimed at achieving long-term sustainable growth across all luxury divisions.



Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors continue to connect well with consumers, as demonstrated by the addition of 12.6 million new customers to their database, reflecting a 15% increase compared to the previous year. This growth highlights the robust brand equity and appeal of these three iconic brands.

Quarterly Details

This designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded apparel and accessories posted adjusted quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, showcasing a decline from 74 cents in the year-ago period. Also, the metric came way below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents.

Total revenues of $1,067 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,149 million and decreased 13.2% year over year. On a constant-currency basis, total revenues declined 12.1%. The retail sales experienced a low-double-digit decline owing to soft demand for luxury fashion items. In the wholesale sector, revenues fell by a high-teens percentage, primarily due to muted global demand.



The adjusted gross profit decreased 15.1% year over year to $689 million. The adjusted gross margin contracted 450 basis points (bps) to 64.6% due to reduced full-price sell-throughs.



Adjusted operating expenses declined almost 4% year over year to $673 million. However, as a percentage of total revenues, the metric rose by 610 bps to 63.1%.



The company reported an adjusted operating income of $16 million, considerably down from $111 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin shrunk 750 bps to 1.5%. This decline can be attributed to a reduced gross margin and expense deleverage on soft revenues.

Segment Details

Revenues from Versace dipped 15.4% year over year to $219 million. The downtick stemmed from sluggish global demand for fashion luxury items. Retail sales experienced a high-single-digit decrease, while wholesale revenues saw a double-digit decline. Revenues fell 15%, 22% and 3% in the Americas, the EMEA and Asia, respectively. Versace's global database expanded by 1.3 million new consumers, up 20% year over year.



Jimmy Choo’s revenues came in at $173 million, down 5.5% year over year, again due to a slowdown in demand for fashion luxury items.



Retail sales experienced a mid-single-digit decline, while wholesale revenues saw a low-single-digit decrease. Specifically, revenues fell 5% and 17% in the EMEA and Asia, respectively, while increasing 6% in the Americas. Jimmy Choo's global database expanded by 0.7 million new consumers, up 13% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues from Michael Kors fell 14.2% year over year to $675 million due to slow demand for fashion luxury items.



Retail sales plunged at a low-teens rate, while wholesale revenues witnessed a high-teens decline. Specifically, revenues in the Americas dropped 10%, while in the EMEA, the metric fell 21%. Revenues in Asia plunged 23%. Michael Kors' global database expanded by 10.6 million new consumers, indicating 15% growth year over year.

Other Financial Aspects

Capri Holdings ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $213 million, long-term debt of $1,252 million and total shareholders’ equity, including non-controlling interest, of $1,582 million.



As of Jun 29, 2024, CPRI had 1,230 retail stores. These include 764 Michael Kors, 227 Jimmy Choo and 239 Versace stores.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have declined 11.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 10.3%.

