Capitol Health’s Investor Stake Changes: Australian Ethical Update

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has reduced its stake in Capitol Health Limited, ceasing to be a substantial holder as of October 23, 2024. This change highlights ongoing shifts in the investment landscape, potentially influencing Capitol Health’s market dynamics. Investors may want to monitor how this adjustment impacts Capitol Health’s stock performance.

