Capitol Federal reports Q4 EPS 9c, consensus 8c

For the quarter ended September 30 he Company recognized net income of $12.1M, or 9c per share, compared to net income of $9.6M, or 7c per share, for the quarter ended June 30. The higher net income in the current quarter was due primarily to a release of provision for credit losses in the current quarter compared to provision expense in the prior quarter. The net interest margin increased three basis points, from 1.77% for the prior quarter to 1.80% for the current quarter due mainly to net interest margin improvements from the loan portfolio outpacing the cost of retail certificates of deposit. The net interest margin increased 34 basis points, from 1.43% for the prior year to 1.77% for the current year, due primarily to the leverage strategy being in place during the prior year but not in the current year. The leverage strategy negatively impacted the net interest margin for the prior year by 12 basis points. The remaining improvement in the net interest margin absent the leverage strategy was due to higher yields on securities and loans which outpaced the increase in the cost of deposits, largely in retail certificates of deposit.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CFFN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.