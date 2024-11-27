News & Insights

CapitaLand Trust Issues New Units for Orchard Stake

November 27, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CapitaLand Mall (SG:C38U) has released an update.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has issued 9,041,779 new units to pay for its acquisition fee related to a 50% stake in ION Orchard and ION Orchard Link. The units were priced at S$2.0632 each, based on the average trading price over a ten-day period on the Singapore Exchange. These units, issued as part of an interested party transaction, are subject to a one-year sale restriction.

