CapitaLand Malaysia Trust Expands with Major Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT) is set to acquire a soon-to-be-completed industrial building and warehouse in Elmina Business Park, Malaysia, for RM180 million. The acquisition, managed by MTrustee Berhad, includes a lease agreement with Projek Tetap Teguh Sdn. Bhd., securing a 10-year lease with options for renewal. This move highlights CLMT’s strategic expansion in industrial real estate, potentially boosting investor interest in their portfolio.

