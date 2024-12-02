CapitaLand Malaysia Trust Expands with Major Acquisition

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.
CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT) is set to acquire a soon-to-be-completed industrial building and warehouse in Elmina Business Park, Malaysia, for RM180 million. The acquisition, managed by MTrustee Berhad, includes a lease agreement with Projek Tetap Teguh Sdn. Bhd., securing a 10-year lease with options for renewal. This move highlights CLMT’s strategic expansion in industrial real estate, potentially boosting investor interest in their portfolio.
