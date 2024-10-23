CapitaLand Investment Shines in 2024 ESG Leadership

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited and its listed funds have showcased strong ESG leadership in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, with CapitaLand India Trust achieving a 5-star rating for the first time and several trusts maintaining high ratings. This consistent performance allows them to benefit from interest rate savings on sustainability-linked loans, contributing to their secured sustainable finance of S$19.6 billion. The recognition underscores CapitaLand’s commitment to sustainable investment practices in the real estate sector.

For further insights into SG:9CI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.