News & Insights

Stocks

CapitaLand Investment Shines in 2024 ESG Leadership

October 23, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited and its listed funds have showcased strong ESG leadership in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, with CapitaLand India Trust achieving a 5-star rating for the first time and several trusts maintaining high ratings. This consistent performance allows them to benefit from interest rate savings on sustainability-linked loans, contributing to their secured sustainable finance of S$19.6 billion. The recognition underscores CapitaLand’s commitment to sustainable investment practices in the real estate sector.

For further insights into SG:9CI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.