CapitaLand Investment Boosts Leadership for Australian Expansion

CapitaLand Investment Limited is making strategic moves to expand its presence in the Australian market by appointing Angelo Scasserra and Rahul Bharara to key leadership positions. The company plans to invest up to A$1 billion to increase its funds under management, currently standing at over A$9 billion, across various real estate sectors in Australia. These appointments aim to leverage the duo’s extensive experience in real estate and private equity to drive growth and capitalize on the market’s potential.

