CapitaLand Investment Boosts Leadership for Australian Expansion

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
CapitaLand Investment Limited is making strategic moves to expand its presence in the Australian market by appointing Angelo Scasserra and Rahul Bharara to key leadership positions. The company plans to invest up to A$1 billion to increase its funds under management, currently standing at over A$9 billion, across various real estate sectors in Australia. These appointments aim to leverage the duo’s extensive experience in real estate and private equity to drive growth and capitalize on the market’s potential.
For further insights into SG:9CI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.