Capital Realm Financial Holdings Announces Latest NAV

China Investment Development Limited (HK:0204) has released an update.

Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited reported an unaudited net asset value per share of approximately HK$0.393 as of October 31, 2024. This valuation is based on the company’s 864,789,718 shares in issue. Investors may find these figures significant as they assess the company’s financial health and stock value.

