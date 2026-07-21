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Capital One Returns To Profit In Q2

July 21, 2026 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) on Tuesday, reported second-quarter 2026 results, with profit rebounding from the year-ago quarter as revenue increased and credit loss provisions declined.

Total net revenue rose to $15.85 billion in the second quarter of 2026 from $12.49 billion a year earlier. Net profit increased to $3.02 billion, or $4.73 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.28 billion, or $8.58 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income increased to $12.37 billion from $10.00 billion, while non-interest income rose to $3.48 billion from $2.50 billion. Provision for credit losses declined to $2.99 billion from $11.43 billion, while total non-interest expense increased to $9.04 billion from $6.99 billion.

COF closed trading is currently trading after hours at $206.69 up $0.47 or 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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