Capital One reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.51, consensus $3.76

Reports Q3 revenue $10B, consensus $9.86B. “Strong third quarter results included top-line growth in our domestic card and auto businesses and stable consumer credit results,” said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “On the Discover acquisition, we continue to work through the regulatory approval process, and we’re fully mobilized to plan and deliver a successful integration.”

