Capital Group Ups Stake in Smurfit Kappa

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has increased its stake in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, crossing the 4% threshold of total voting rights as of May 29, 2024. The new holding, which totals 4.20% when combined with voting rights through financial instruments, represents a significant investment move by the Los Angeles-based investment management company. This change in ownership was officially notified to Smurfit Kappa and the Central Bank of Ireland the following day.

