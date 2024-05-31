Capital Group Ups Stake in Smurfit Kappa

News & Insights

Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) has released an update.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has increased its stake in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, crossing the 4% threshold of total voting rights as of May 29, 2024. The new holding, which totals 4.20% when combined with voting rights through financial instruments, represents a significant investment move by the Los Angeles-based investment management company. This change in ownership was officially notified to Smurfit Kappa and the Central Bank of Ireland the following day.

