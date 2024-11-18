News & Insights

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Surges Amid Strategic Shift

November 18, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) has released an update.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. reported a significant increase in net income to $15.8 million for Q3 2024, driven by its strategic shift to gas transportation and the acquisition of new LNG carriers. The company’s revenue soared by 66% compared to the previous year, while its restructuring efforts included selling container vessels and refinancing LNG carriers, bolstering financial strength. This strategic transformation positions CCEC as a leading player in the evolving energy transportation sector, attracting interest from a more diverse investor base.

