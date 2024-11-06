News & Insights

Capita CEO Sells Shares to Cover Tax Liabilities

November 06, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Capita plc (GB:CPI) has released an update.

Richard Holroyd, CEO of Capita Public Service, exercised his restricted share awards and subsequently sold a portion of these shares to cover tax liabilities, while retaining the remaining shares. The transaction involved the sale of 66,510 shares at a price of £0.1902 each, with the remainder being held without cost.

