Capita CEO Sells Shares to Cover Tax Liabilities

Capita plc (GB:CPI) has released an update.
Richard Holroyd, CEO of Capita Public Service, exercised his restricted share awards and subsequently sold a portion of these shares to cover tax liabilities, while retaining the remaining shares. The transaction involved the sale of 66,510 shares at a price of £0.1902 each, with the remainder being held without cost.
