Capella Minerals Shifts Focus to Scandinavian Ventures

Capella Minerals (TSE:CMIL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Capella Minerals Ltd announces a strategic pivot towards its Scandinavian projects, with a focus on gold-copper exploration in Northern Finland and Norway. The company is streamlining operations by divesting non-core assets and has entered a partnership with Teako Minerals Corp for exploration in Norway. Capella has approved a share consolidation and financing plan to support these initiatives, aiming to raise up to $750,000.

For further insights into TSE:CMIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.