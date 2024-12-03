News & Insights

Capella Minerals Shifts Focus to Scandinavian Ventures

December 03, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capella Minerals (TSE:CMIL) has released an update.

Capella Minerals Ltd announces a strategic pivot towards its Scandinavian projects, with a focus on gold-copper exploration in Northern Finland and Norway. The company is streamlining operations by divesting non-core assets and has entered a partnership with Teako Minerals Corp for exploration in Norway. Capella has approved a share consolidation and financing plan to support these initiatives, aiming to raise up to $750,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

