CAPE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (Symbol: CAPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.21, changing hands as low as $32.11 per share. DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAPE's low point in its 52 week range is $29.74 per share, with $33.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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