Capcom Q1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Capcom Co. (9697.T) reported that its first quarter profit attributable to owners of parent rose 69.2% to 29.16 billion yen from 17.24 billion yen, last year. Operating profit climbed 66.9% to 41.05 billion yen from 24.60 billion yen, previous year. Ordinary profit increased 81.1% to 41.45 billion yen from 22.88 billion yen in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share stood at 69.69 yen versus 41.21 yen, last year. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net sales reached 70.41 billion yen, up 54.7% compared to 45.50 billion yen in the same period of 2025.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company projects net sales of 210.0 billion yen, representing a 7.5% year-on-year increase. Operating profit is forecast at 83.0 billion yen, up 10.2% year-on-year, while ordinary profit is expected to reach 83.0 billion yen, a 12.0% increase from the prior year. Profit attributable to owners of parent is projected at 58.0 billion yen, up 6.3% year-on-year. Basic earnings per share is estimated at 138.65 yen for the fiscal year.

Capcom shares closed trading at 3,529 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, up 0.28%.

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