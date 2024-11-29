CapAllianz Halts AI Services Over Payment Issues

CapAllianz Holdings Limited (SG:594) has released an update.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited has suspended its AI technical services to Shenzhen Shoutou Industrial Co., Ltd. due to non-compliance with payment terms. Despite the suspension, CapAllianz remains open to resuming services if SSI fulfills its payment obligations. The company advises shareholders and investors to exercise caution while dealing with its securities.

