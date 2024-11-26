CapAllianz Faces Legal Dispute Over AGM Irregularities

CapAllianz Holdings Limited (SG:594) has released an update.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited is facing legal challenges following allegations of irregularities during its 2024 Annual General Meeting. Shareholders, who collectively hold nearly 20% of the company’s shares, have filed an application in Singapore’s High Court, citing issues with electronic voting devices and inadequate responses to attendees’ concerns. The claimants are seeking to have the AGM declared invalid, potentially impacting decisions made during the meeting.

