News & Insights

Stocks

CAP-XX to Boost Market Presence with New Share Issue

December 05, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAP-XX Ltd (GB:CPX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CAP-XX Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent General Meeting, paving the way for the admission of over 2.3 billion new Ordinary Shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Trading for these shares is set to begin on December 9, 2024, significantly increasing the company’s total shares and voting rights. This move reflects CAP-XX’s strategic efforts to bolster its capital and enhance its presence in the supercapacitor and energy management sectors.

For further insights into GB:CPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.