CAP-XX to Boost Market Presence with New Share Issue

CAP-XX Ltd (GB:CPX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CAP-XX Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent General Meeting, paving the way for the admission of over 2.3 billion new Ordinary Shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Trading for these shares is set to begin on December 9, 2024, significantly increasing the company’s total shares and voting rights. This move reflects CAP-XX’s strategic efforts to bolster its capital and enhance its presence in the supercapacitor and energy management sectors.

For further insights into GB:CPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.