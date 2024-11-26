News & Insights

Stocks

Cantor starts Kornit at Overweight on ‘long runway’ of opportunities

November 26, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Kornit Digital (KRNT) with an Overweight rating and $39 price target The firm believes Kornit is positioned to capitalize on the shift by retailers and brands to on-demand fulfillment with its print technology for mass production and expanding go-to-market strategy with the rollout of its all-inclusive clicks business model. Kornit is a leading player in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Cantor sees a “long runway of growth opportunities” as the company expands its market from custom design to on-demand mass production.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KRNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.