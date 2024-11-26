Cantor starts Kornit at Overweight on ‘long runway’ of opportunities

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Kornit Digital (KRNT) with an Overweight rating and $39 price target The firm believes Kornit is positioned to capitalize on the shift by retailers and brands to on-demand fulfillment with its print technology for mass production and expanding go-to-market strategy with the rollout of its all-inclusive clicks business model. Kornit is a leading player in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Cantor sees a “long runway of growth opportunities” as the company expands its market from custom design to on-demand mass production.
