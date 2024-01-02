Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Sprout Social (SPT)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Sprout Social (NasdaqCM:SPT) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.23% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprout Social is 64.65. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.23% from its latest reported closing price of 61.44.

The projected annual revenue for Sprout Social is 332MM, an increase of 7.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprout Social. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPT is 0.32%, an increase of 16.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 74,543K shares. The put/call ratio of SPT is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 4,404K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 70.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 299.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,953K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares, representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 45.77% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,379K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 2,154K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,055K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 32.99% over the last quarter.

Sprout Social Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

