Cantor Fitzgerald healthcare analyst holds an analyst/industry conference call

Healthcare Analyst Schimmer, along with Drs. Scarupa and Spergel discuss ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY)’ Neffy (epinephrine nasal spray), on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on October 31 at 2 pm. Webcast Link

