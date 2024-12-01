CanSino Biologics Engages Investors on Vaccine Innovation

CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H (HK:6185) has released an update.

CanSino Biologics Inc. recently hosted an investor open day, inviting around 80 securities firms and investors to discuss the company’s innovative vaccine R&D pipeline and commercialization strategies. Management emphasized balancing R&D investments with financial performance, particularly focusing on late-stage candidates to quickly generate revenue. The event also highlighted the company’s commitment to long-term development and strategic use of funds.

