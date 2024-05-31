News & Insights

CanSino Biologics Announces Board Changes

May 31, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H (HK:6185) has released an update.

CanSino Biologics Inc. has announced the resignation of Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG as a non-executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee, effective May 30, 2024, due to her personal work arrangements. In her stead, Mr. Chi Shing LI, with a substantial background in healthcare management and venture capital, has been nominated for these positions, pending approval at the annual general meeting. The company expressed gratitude to Ms. Leung for her contributions and confirmed that Mr. Li’s appointment carries no undisclosed concerns.

