Canopy Growth appoinnts Luc Mongeau as CEO, effective January 6

Canopy Growth (CGC) has named current Board member Luc Mongeau as the next CEO of Canopy Growth effective January 6, 2025. Mongeau has most recently served as the CEO of North America’s leading e-commerce provider for residential and commercial furniture. He has previously held the role of President for Weston Foods as well as President of Mars Petcare North America. Mongeau will remain a member of the Board in his new role as CEO, and to support an efficient transition, current CEO David Klein will continue in his role as CEO and a director on the Board until the effective date of Mongeau’s appointment as CEO on January 6, 2025. On January 6, 2025, Klein will step down as a member of the board and will shift into a special advisor role until August 31, 2025. The company is working to identify and nominate a new Board member to fill the vacancy created by Klein’s departure. Willy Kruh has replaced Luc Mongeau as an independent member of the company’s Corporate Governance, Compensation and Nominating committee until a new director is appointed to the Board.

