Canoo partners with The AA in the U.K.

Canoo (GOEV) announced that the company has signed an agreement with The AA, the UK’s No.1 breakdown provider, to enhance the customer experience with premium service and repair for Canoo’s commercial fleet and government customers throughout the United Kingdom. “The AA, which was established in 1905, has an impeccable reputation and response time and will provide our commercial and government customers in the UK with access to world-class expertise in electric commercial vehicle service, maintenance and repair including breakdown services, and charging infrastructure support,” said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Canoo. “Minimizing downtime for commercial fleets is essential for maximizing productivity and profitability. Every moment a vehicle is off the road translates to lost revenue and potential delays in service delivery, which can ultimately affect customer satisfaction and reputation. We are partnering with The AA to ensure shorter downtimes, enhance productivity, improve service quality, and ultimately driving increased business productivity.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.