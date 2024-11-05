Canoo to furlough 23% of Oklahoma City workforce

Canoo (GOEV) announced that it made the difficult decision to temporarily reduce its workforce in Oklahoma City by furloughing 23% of its factory workers for a period of twelve weeks as part of a broader realignment of its North American operations. This reduction is a continuation of the Company’s efforts to consolidate its U.S. workforce which includes redistributing some of its tenured and skilled employees to its Oklahoma City and Texas facilities as part of its comprehensive plan and supply chain harmonization to prepare the Company for the next phase of growth. The Company said it is committed to supporting its 30 impacted workers in Oklahoma City during this challenging time and will provide necessary resources to assist them.

