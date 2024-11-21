News & Insights

Stocks

Cannindah Resources Unveils New Opportunities at Mt Cannindah

November 21, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cannindah Resources Limited has announced promising geophysical findings at their Mt Cannindah Copper Gold Project, highlighting significant IP anomalies extending beyond the current mineral resource area. These anomalies present lucrative opportunities for expansion, with a major drilling program set to explore these untapped zones. Investors may find the potential for increased resource estimates particularly appealing.

For further insights into AU:CAE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.