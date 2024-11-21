Cannindah Resources Unveils New Opportunities at Mt Cannindah

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.
Cannindah Resources Limited has announced promising geophysical findings at their Mt Cannindah Copper Gold Project, highlighting significant IP anomalies extending beyond the current mineral resource area. These anomalies present lucrative opportunities for expansion, with a major drilling program set to explore these untapped zones. Investors may find the potential for increased resource estimates particularly appealing.
