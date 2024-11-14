Cannindah Resources Explores Promising Copper-Gold Prospects

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited continues to explore the potential of its Mt Cannindah Copper-Gold Project in Queensland, Australia, with geological evaluations suggesting strong possibilities for copper, gold, and silver extraction. The company is confident in the metallurgical processes that could recover these metals, backed by geological and preliminary test work. These developments could intrigue investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector.

