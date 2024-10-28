News & Insights

Cannindah Resources Boosts Exploration with $5M Capital Raise

October 28, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited has successfully completed a $5 million capital raise to bolster its exploration efforts at the Mt Cannindah Copper Gold Project. The company is mobilizing personnel and preparing for a major drilling program to expand their resource base and explore new targets. This development marks a significant step in enhancing the project’s potential and could impact the company’s stock performance.

