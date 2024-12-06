News & Insights

CannaPharmaRX Expands Cannabis Production and Profitability

December 06, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cannapharmarx (CPMD) has released an update.

CannaPharmaRX is making significant strides in cannabis production with its advanced facility in Alberta, boosting its monthly output and revenue potential. The company’s competitive pricing strategy and future branded product launch aim to further enhance profitability and expand its reach in global markets.

