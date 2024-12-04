Cannae doesn’t expect additional sales of Alight shares for ‘foreseeable future’

Alight (ALIT) issued a statement on behalf of Cannae and Alight’s Chairman of the Board William Foley, II: “Yesterday, Cannae sold 12 million shares of Alight’s common stock in support of Cannae’s own liquidity needs. Cannae does not generate operating income and will from time to time sell assets to generate cash for our strategic needs. This sale met that objective, and we do not have any expectations for additional sales of Alight shares for the foreseeable future. Our conviction in Alight’s attractive long-term thesis and financial profile is steadfast.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.