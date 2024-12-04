News & Insights

Stocks
ALIT

Cannae doesn’t expect additional sales of Alight shares for ‘foreseeable future’

December 04, 2024 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alight (ALIT) issued a statement on behalf of Cannae and Alight’s Chairman of the Board William Foley, II: “Yesterday, Cannae sold 12 million shares of Alight’s common stock in support of Cannae’s own liquidity needs. Cannae does not generate operating income and will from time to time sell assets to generate cash for our strategic needs. This sale met that objective, and we do not have any expectations for additional sales of Alight shares for the foreseeable future. Our conviction in Alight’s attractive long-term thesis and financial profile is steadfast.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.