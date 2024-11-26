Cannabis Bioscience Expands Board, Adds Key M&A Expert

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings ( (CBIH) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 22, 2024, the Board expanded its directors to include Charles Tamburello, leveraging his expertise in mergers and acquisitions. Tamburello, previously CEO of Global Discovery Group, will receive equity compensation for his role, with specific conditions on resignation or removal. The agreement includes indemnification against potential liabilities and confidentiality clauses regarding proprietary information. Additionally, a nondisclosure agreement was established between the Registrant and Global, ensuring confidentiality in potential business dealings.

