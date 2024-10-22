Cann Group Ltd. Updates Investors on Financial Position

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Ltd. has issued a supplementary prospectus to address omissions in its initial disclosure, focusing on its financial position and plans to manage debts and liabilities. Investors are notified of updated risks and changes to the offer timeline, with an option to withdraw their applications. This development highlights the company’s efforts to maintain transparency amid its financial challenges.

