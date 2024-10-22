News & Insights

Stocks

Cann Group Limited Sees Improved Cash Flow Amid Production Boost

October 22, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited reported a 34% improvement in net cash outflows from operating activities for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by a 9% increase in cash receipts and cost efficiencies. Despite a 33% drop in sales revenue compared to the previous year, the company has significantly increased production, setting a positive outlook for the upcoming quarter. Cann Group remains committed to enhancing its financial position while exploring various funding options to support its growth strategy.

For further insights into AU:CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNGGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.