Cann Group Limited Sees Improved Cash Flow Amid Production Boost

Cann Group Limited reported a 34% improvement in net cash outflows from operating activities for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by a 9% increase in cash receipts and cost efficiencies. Despite a 33% drop in sales revenue compared to the previous year, the company has significantly increased production, setting a positive outlook for the upcoming quarter. Cann Group remains committed to enhancing its financial position while exploring various funding options to support its growth strategy.

