Cann Group Extends Securities Offer Deadline

Cann Group Ltd. has extended the deadline for its securities offer to November 25, 2024, providing investors with more time to participate. This change also shifts the expiry date for options to December 2, 2026, as detailed in their updated supplementary prospectus. The move reflects Cann Group’s strategic adjustments in response to market conditions.

