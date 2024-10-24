News & Insights

Stocks

Cann Group Extends Securities Offer Deadline

October 24, 2024 — 08:21 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Ltd. has extended the deadline for its securities offer to November 25, 2024, providing investors with more time to participate. This change also shifts the expiry date for options to December 2, 2026, as detailed in their updated supplementary prospectus. The move reflects Cann Group’s strategic adjustments in response to market conditions.

For further insights into AU:CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNGGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.