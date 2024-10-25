News & Insights

Canfor Pulp Faces Losses Amid Asset Write-downs

October 25, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) has released an update.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. reported a third-quarter operating loss of $209 million in 2024, primarily due to a $211 million asset write-down and impairment charge related to reduced economic fibre availability in British Columbia. Despite this, the company achieved a modest improvement in sales of NBSK pulp, driven by steady North American pricing. The completion of winding down one production line at their Northwood NBSK pulp mill also marked a significant operational change.

