Canfor Pulp Faces Losses Amid Asset Write-downs

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. reported a third-quarter operating loss of $209 million in 2024, primarily due to a $211 million asset write-down and impairment charge related to reduced economic fibre availability in British Columbia. Despite this, the company achieved a modest improvement in sales of NBSK pulp, driven by steady North American pricing. The completion of winding down one production line at their Northwood NBSK pulp mill also marked a significant operational change.

