CANEX Metals Secures Funding for Key Projects

CANEX Metals Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $386,999.92 to advance its mining projects. The funds will support exploration at the Louise copper-gold porphyry system in British Columbia and the Gold Range Project in Arizona, showcasing strong investor confidence in the company’s potential.

