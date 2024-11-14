News & Insights

CANEX Metals Secures Funding for Key Projects

November 14, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

CANEX Metals (TSE:CANX) has released an update.

CANEX Metals Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $386,999.92 to advance its mining projects. The funds will support exploration at the Louise copper-gold porphyry system in British Columbia and the Gold Range Project in Arizona, showcasing strong investor confidence in the company’s potential.

