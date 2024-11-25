CANEX Metals Closes Final Equity Financing Tranche

CANEX Metals (TSE:CANX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CANEX Metals Inc. has successfully closed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement, raising $437,000 to fund its copper-gold and gold projects in British Columbia and Arizona. The financing was completed at a premium without warrants, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s potential. The funds will be used for exploration and development activities, including drill targeting and project expansion.

For further insights into TSE:CANX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.