Candel Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (33c) vs. (29c) last year

“We remain on track for phase 2b and phase 3 topline data in non-metastatic, localized prostate cancer for CAN-2409 in the fourth quarter of 2024, and hope we will deliver the data and regulatory approvals to enable a paradigm shift in how these patients will be treated in the future. We continue to advance our clinical and pre-clinical candidates, while leveraging our robust enLIGHTENTM Discovery Platform to identify new and innovative assets that may be impactful in cancer immunotherapy,” said Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Candel. “We are encouraged by the first clinical and biomarker activity data after repeated injection of CAN-3110 from our ongoing phase 1b clinical trial of CAN-3110 in recurrent high-grade glioma, which suggests a long tail of survival. We are also excited about the data that supports potential expansion of CAN-3110 from recurrent high-grade glioma into melanoma, where we observed antitumor activity in pre-clinical models. As to the future, we are also looking forward to reporting updated overall survival data from both our ongoing CAN-2409 phase 2 NSCLC and pancreatic cancer clinical trials in Q1 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CADL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.