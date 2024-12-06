Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend Increase

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has released an update.

Canadian Western Bank has announced a quarterly cash dividend increase, with common shareholders receiving $0.36 per share, marking a 3% rise from the previous quarter. Additionally, CWB offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, allowing shareholders to reinvest dividends into additional shares. The bank continues to focus on providing personalized financial services, emphasizing its commitment to value creation.

