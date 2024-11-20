Canadian Utilities Backs South Australia’s Hydrogen Leap

Canadian Utilities A (TSE:CU) has released an update.

ATCO Australia, a division of Canadian Utilities Limited, has partnered with the South Australian Government to supply GE Vernova’s hydrogen-capable turbines for the world’s largest hydrogen power station in Whyalla. This innovative project is set to position South Australia as a leader in renewable energy and support its transition to clean energy through zero-emission hydrogen technology.

