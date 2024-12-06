Canadian Tire To Fully Retain Ownership Of Canadian Tire Financial Services

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd. (CDNTF.PK, CTC.TO), Friday announced the decision to retain 100 percent ownership of Canadian Tire Financial Services to boost its retail business and enhance value of Triangle Rewards loyalty program.

The retail company also confirmed that it would substantially reduce the borrowings associated with its October 2023 repurchase of 20 percent of the bank through cash from operations to the end of third quarter of 2024, and the $258 million proceeds from Brampton industrial property sale.

