Canadian Stocks Might Open Mixed

(RTTNews) - Energy future prices are on a positive note with oil futures up 0.34 percent at 70.86, Brent is gaining 0.34 percent.

Gold Futures is at 1978, up 7.9 points or 0.4 percent, while Silver futures are gaining 1.37 percent at 24.28. Copper is down slightly by 0.005 points at 3.897.

Canadian population growth rate is expected to hit 40 million with a current growth rate of 2.7 percent, which is the highest since 1957.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. Russia seemingly increased missile attacks on Ukraine as the seven African leaders are in Kyiv to discuss the war situation.

On the U.S. economic front, the report on U.S. Consumer Sentiment in June might get special attention. The University of Michigan's Consumer Survey report for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 60.0, while it was up 59.2 in May.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 831 and the U.S. rig count was 695.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday. Chinese shares rose notably on the expectation that economic stimulus might help economy.

China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.63 percent to 3,273.33 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.07 percent to 20,040.37.

Australian markets finished up, led by energy stocks.

Japanese stocks ended higher. The Nikkei average gained 0.66 percent to 33,706.08. The broader Topix index settled 0.28 percent higher at 2,300.36.

