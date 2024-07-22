Canadian Stocks Up Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Monday afternoon with investors, tracking global stocks and picking up shares from across several sectors.

Real estate, healthcare, utilities, technology, consumer discretionary and industrials shares are among the prominent gainers. Financials and energy stocks are up as well.

Investors are closely following the developments on the U.S. political front, where President Joe Biden decided to not seek another term, and endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 168.11 points or 0.74% at 22,858.50 a little while ago.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO) shares are soaring 28%. The company announced today that has inked a deal to be acquired by 16133258 Canada Inc., a newly-formed subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH.TO) for C$35 per share or around C$1.7 billion in cash. The purchase price represents a 28% premium to the closing price on July 19.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) is gaining about 2.75%. CargoJet (CJT.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) are up 2 to 2.5%.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Kinaxix Inc (KXS.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO) are gaining 1.6 to 2%.

Real estate stocks Northwest Healthcare Prop REIT (NWH.UN.TO) and Interrent Real Estate (IIP.UN.TO) are up 5% and 3.2%, respectively. Primaris REIT (PMZ.UN.TO), Crombie Real Estate (CRR.UN.TO), Allied Properties (AP.UN.TO), CT Real Estate Investment (CRT.UN.TO), CDN Apartment (CAR.UN.TO), FirstService Corp (FSV.TO) and Dream Industrial (DIR.UN.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) is down by about 4%. The company announced that it registered operating revenue of C$5.5 billion in the second quarter, higher than C$5.4 billion, posted for the same period previous year.

The airline revised down its adjusted EBITDA guidance to C$3.1 billion to C$3.4 billion from C$3.7 billion to C$4.2 billion, to reflect lower yield environment, lower-than-expected load factors for the second half, competitive pressures in international markets, and others.

