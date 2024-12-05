News & Insights

Canadian Solar’s Mixed Q3: Loss Amid Growth and Investments

December 05, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) has released an update.

Canadian Solar reported a mixed third quarter for 2024, with a net loss of $14 million despite a gross margin of 16.4% and a record $3.2 billion in e-STORAGE backlog. The company secured significant investments and contracts, including a $500 million investment from BlackRock, while expanding its market presence globally. However, challenges such as permitting delays and reduced project sales impacted overall financial performance.

Stocks mentioned

CSIQ

