Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance; TSX Down Marginally

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Monday with investors looking ahead to the U.S. Presidential election on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Energy stocks are faring well thanks to higher oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 30.41 points or 0.13% at 24,224.75 a little whilea go.

The Energy Capped Index is up 1.2%. Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO) are gaining 4.2 to 4.7%. Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Pason Systems (PSI.TO), Veren Inc (VRN.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) are up 3 to 3.75%.

Nutrien (NTR.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), TerraVest Industries (TVK.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) are up 1.5 to 4.3%.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) shares are up more than 40% after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Alberta Ltd. and the limited partnerships comprising ARC Energy Fund 8 (a private equity fund advised by ARC Financial Corp.) (collectively, " ARC ") to take the Company private in an all-cash transaction.

BCE Inc (BCE.TO) shares are plunging nearly 10%. ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) is down 3.7% and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is declining 3.2%, while Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are down 1 to 2.3%.

